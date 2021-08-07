Luis Guzmán is your new Gomez Addams in Tim Burton's Wednesday show on Netflix

Luis Guzmán

Today, in “Yes, we would like to see that, now that you mention it” news: Luis Guzmán is apparently set to become the next actor to play spooky, ooky, etc. patriarch Gomez Addams. This is per Collider, which reports that Guzmán will co-star in Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega as its titular goth icon.

The logline on Wednesday is, understandably, fairly focused on Wednesday herself, who’s set to navigate life at Nevermore Academy while attempting “to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.” (In other words, this sounds a lot like an Addams-branded spin on The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, but we’ll try to hold off judgment until we’ve actually seen it.) That bit about the parental mystery definitely sounds like it leaves some opportunities for Guzmán to ham it up, though, following in a long line of cinematic and televisual Gomezes that stretches from John Astin, to Raul Julia, to Oscar Isaac (with some side stops for Tim Curry and Glenn Taranto along the way). Gomez’s lust for life/undeath has always made him one of the most delightfully cheerful elements of the Addams franchise, so fingers crossed that Guzmán can bring some of his signature energy to the part.

Wednesday is being created by Al Gough and Miles Miller, who previously told stories about super-powered teenagers with their long-running Superman serial Smallville. Burton, meanwhile, is expected to both executive produce and direct at least parts of the series, some of the first television work he’s ever done. Ortega, for her part,has already carved out quite a path for herself at Netflix, having previously starred in the second season of You opposite Penn Badgley, and filling a major role in the streamer’s horror comedy sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen last year.