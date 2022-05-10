Luis Gil to start Thursday for Yankees vs. White Sox

Yankees Luis Gil spring training pitching blue jersey

With the Yankees playing six games in five days, Aaron Boone revealed that Luis Gil will return to the team as their “sixth” starter, and will take the mound on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

The 23-year-old will make his first appearance of the season, and will have a tough opponent in the defending AL Central Division Champions. However, the Yankees manager sees the talent that Gil brings and feels like this is the time for him to return to the rotation, even if temporarily.

“The talent is obviously there. When he came up here last year he pitched well for us. Pitched in some important games for us,” Boone said before Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays. “He’s gotten off to a bit of a slow start in Triple-A but came off his best outing and has built up a starter’s load… he’s the guy to go to at this moment.”

Boone believes that Gil can throw up to 100 pitches and attributes cold weather for some of his troubles in the minors. After Thursday’s start, the rotation will go back in line with Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Nestor Cortes to start the rest of the Chicago series.

Last season, Gil made six starts for the Yankees, and while he only garnered a 1-1 record, he pitched to a 3.08 ERA and struck out 38 batters in 29-plus innings.

In three appearances, and one start, in spring training Gil gave up five runs in seven innings pitched. In five starts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he pitched to a 0-3 record and a hefty 9.53 ERA.

However, as Boone points out, Gil’s last start saw the young right-hander toss five innings of two-run ball while striking out nine batters.

Gil’s first start of 2022 will happen Thursday as the Yankees travel to Chicago to take on the White Sox at 8:10 p.m.