Luis Gil dominates again in Yankees' 5-1 win over Twins

Luis Gil was masterful again as the Yankees beat the Twins, 5-1, on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the takeaways...

-Gil continued his impressive rookie campaign with another shutout outing. He threw 88 pitches (53 strikes) over six shutout innings to pick up his eighth win of the season. The young right-hander gave up just one hit but did walk three Twins. He also struck out six batters.

Tuesday was Gil's seventh consecutive start of six-plus innings and one run or fewer allowed. It's the longest streak in Yankees history.

-The Yankees didn't need many runs the way Gil pitched but they got just enough against Minnesota's pitching. Gleyber Torres hit a solo shot in the second inning that trickled off the glove of Max Kepler's glove and over the right-center field wall. The ball traveled 39 feet and Yankee Stadium is the only park it would have been a home run in.

Aaron Judge continued his hot hitting with a two-run double off the end of the bat that hit the right-field foul line. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk. Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering shot in the eighth inning to put the game away. Stanton's blast went 420 feet.

Juan Soto -- who finished 0-for-2 with two walks --

-While Gil had a shutout outing, the Yankees bullpen did not. Tommy Kahnle gave up a solo shot to the returning Royce Lewis in the seventh, but aside from that, the combination of Kahnle, Ian Hamilton and Luke Weaver got the final nine outs giving up just the one hit.

Game MVP: Luis Gil

With the Yankees offense still jet-lagged for the first six innings, Gil gave the team exactly what they needed with another dominant performance.

What's next

The Yankees continue their three-game set with the Twins on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Carlos Rodon (7-2, 3.09 ERA) will take the mound with the Twins sending out Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.57 ERA).