Luis Enrique and PSG discuss contract extension

According to Sports Zone, conversations between Paris Saint-Germain and Luis Enrique have begun over extending his contract in the capital.

The Spanish manager will soon be entering the final twelve months of his two-year deal in Paris, but Les Parisiens have no intention of letting their head coach walk free from the project he has begun building.

As reported earlier in the year, the club have inserted an option into the manager’s contract to extend for a further year, and it appears as if discussions with the manager over triggering that option have begun.

Despite failing once again on the European stage after being eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund, the feeling surrounding PSG has been overwhelmingly positive.

The club appear to have fully bought into Luis Enrique and his vision for a team built on a collective goal rather than on the impressive talent of star individuals, as the PSG president, Nasser Al Khelaifi declared at the Globe Soccer Awards: “It’s not about the players it’s about the team.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland