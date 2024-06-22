Luis Enrique Poised to Thwart Bayern Munich, Barcelona’s Pursuit of PSG’s Rising Star

Xavi Simons is still undecided about his future and plans to decide after UEFA Euro 2024. It’s been reported that he won’t stay at Paris Saint-Germain, and several top European clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all contacted PSG to discuss the prospect of landing Simons.

Moreover, Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Bayern Munich are ready to submit a loan offer with an obligation clause that includes a transfer fee between €60 million and €70 million.

However, manager Luis Enrique is doing his best to sabotage those club’s hopes of landing the 21-year-old this summer. Le Parisien reports that Enrique wants to have Simons in the PSG squad next season, considering he greatly appreciates the player.

During his loan spell at RB Leipzig, Simons made a significant impact, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides to do, but if he reveals that a return to PSG isn’t in the cards, then it kicks off the race for a top European club to secure him.