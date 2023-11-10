Luis Diaz’s father speaks for first time since kidnap ordeal

Luis Manuel Diaz has been released 13 days after his capture (AFP via Getty Images)

The father of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz has spoken for the first time since surviving a kidnap ordeal.

Luis Manuel Diaz was released yesterday 13 days after being kidnapped by left-wing guerrillas in Colombia.

Members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) handed Diaz over to United Nations representatives and officials from the Catholic church nearly a fortnight after he was taken from Barrancas, the family’s home town.

The mother of Liverpool forward Diaz was also captured, but was freed hours later.

And her husband has expressed his thanks after being rescued.

“I want to thank God for this second chance,” Diaz senior said soon after his release. “Thank you to all the people of Barrancas, thank you all, I love you very much, I will soon have the opportunity to greet you, thank you very much.”

Video of Luis Diaz Sr arriving home safely after being kidnapped ♥️ pic.twitter.com/O1JmAhje81 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 10, 2023

Local media have reported that Diaz is in a good state of health with no signs of mistreatment having travelled to the city of Valledupar by military helicopter for medical assessment.

His son started Liverpool’s Europa League defeat to Toulouse on Thursday evening having celebrated his late equaliser against Luton last weekend by unveiling a shirt saying “freedom for my father”.

“We are delighted by the news of [Luis Díaz’s] father’s safe return and we thank all those involved in securing his release,” the club said on Twitter.

Diaz’s manager at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, also revealed that the forward was understandably delighted at receiving the news.

“It looks like Lucho (Diaz) is really happy, (giving) thumbs up all the time,” Klopp told TNT Sports. “It looks very, very good. Timing-wise it couldn’t have been better. If it is now then great.”