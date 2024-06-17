Luis Diaz asking price SLASHED as Liverpool exit now deemed 'very possible'

Luis Diaz asking price SLASHED as Liverpool exit now deemed 'very possible'

Liverpool are ready to accept £50 million for Luis Diaz with the Colombian winger deemed expendable this summer, according to a new report.

It was previously reported that the Reds had quoted Barcelona between €120 million (£101m) and €140m (£118m) for Diaz, a price that was deemed unfeasible for Barca club president Joan Laporta.

However, according to Football Insider, that price tag has been SLASHED by more than half with the club now merely seeking a profit on the forward instead.

Diaz, 27, was signed from Porto in January 2022 for an initial £37.5m and the final fee could reach the £50m mark owing to add ons.

And, according to the report, that is the sum Liverpool are now willing to accept for Diaz with being described as “very possible” that he leaves should that figure be met by interested parties.

READ MORE: Disgraceful Diaz challenge sparks brawl

The Colombia international is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and remains on the same terms he agreed when he first signed with the club.

Barca and Paris Saint-Germain are the two teams reported to be most interested in adding Diaz to their squads, with one Spanish report describing him as Barca’s dream signing this summer.

As things stand, Diaz is expected back at the club following his exploits at the Copa America with Colombia, where he will link up with new head coach Arne Slot for the first time.

Diaz played in 51 Liverpool matches last season, scoring 13 goals and adding five assists. He was a consistent presence in the team as injuries bit elsewhere.

However, questions remain over his finishing ability and end product.

Liverpool shopping for wide forwards

It would be a surprise to see Diaz depart for such a relatively low fee considering the sums which were initially mentioned but the Reds have been linked with plenty of alternatives in the wide attacking positions.

There is uncertainty too around Mohamed Salah and the likes of Brajan Gruda, Bryan Mbeumo, Mohammed Kudus and Dario Osorio have been linked as possible incomings under new sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s new CEO of Football Michael Edwards.

