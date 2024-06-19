Luis Diaz agents to hold talks with LaLiga club as 'everything lined up' for Liverpool exit

Representatives of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz are set for IMMINENT talks with a LaLiga club over a potential departure from Anfield this summer.

Diaz, 27, has been heavily linked with Barcelona amid speculation that he could be set to leave Liverpool for Spain sooner rather than later.

The Colombian has a contract which expires in 2027 but, unlike other Liverpool stars who have signed new deals after joining, he remains on the same terms he agreed back in 2022.

Diaz came in on an initial £37.5 million deal from Porto in January 2022 and made a big impact in his first few months on Merseyside.

However, his performances have become divisive over the last couple of seasons with fans dismayed about the frequency with which he misses chances.

A lack of a new contract combined with those performance issues mean that Diaz’s future is up in the air.

He scored 13 goals and added five assists in 51 Liverpool matches last season.

El entorno del guajiro Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda tendrá una reunión esta o la próxima semana con emisarios de un club de España en los Estados Unidos. El extremo de la Selección Colombia tendría todo encaminado para salir del Liverpool FC e ir a La Liga. pic.twitter.com/hGAHbDQXCj — Breinner Arteta Cañizares (@ArtetaBreinner) June 17, 2024

While Barca are known to be keen, it’s unlikely that the Catalan giants have got the means to pull off a deal of this magnitude this summer without significant outgoings of their own.

Liverpool slash Diaz demands

Raphinha has emerged as a key player in any deal for Diaz with Barca higher-ups believing the Brazil winger could be sacrificed to make way for their dream signing.

Also, it’s been reported that Liverpool’s demands for Diaz have now come right DOWN from what they quoted Barca in initial conversations some months ago.

Back then Barca club president Joan Laporta was informed it would take €120m - €140m to sign the former Porto star this summer, which was deemed ‘unfeasible’ for the Camp Nou outfit.

However, recent reports suggest now that the Reds would settle for £50m, which represents a profit on the forward.

'Everything lined up' for Diaz to leave

Colombian journalist Breinner Arteta Canizares, who follows the national team, claims a meeting is now scheduled between Diaz’s camp and an as-yet unnamed LaLiga outfit during the Copa America in the United States next week.

While Barcelona are not named in the report, it’s highly unlikely any other Spanish league team have got the means to acquire Diaz, besides Real Madrid but they have signed Kylian Mbappe.

“[Luis Diaz]’s entourage will have a meeting this or next week with emissaries from a Spanish club in the United States. The Colombian National Team winger would have everything lined up to leave Liverpool FC and go to La Liga,” a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter, said.

It’s not yet known what Liverpool’s new transfer team of sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of football Michael Edwards would like to do with Diaz but the Reds have been linked with plenty of wide attackers during this transfer window.

The likes of Brajan Gruda, Mohammed Kudus, Bryan Mbeumo and Dario Osorio have all been mentioned as potential incomings.

