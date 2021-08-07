Luis Arraez's game-tying knock
Luis Arraez drives in a run on a base hit to left-center field to tie the game at 3 in the 6th inning
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Kris Bryant is off to a good start in orange and black and seems to be loving his new home. Duane Kuiper hopes this all leads to him being a Giant for years to come.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
Manager Alex Cora was not in a happy mood after the Red Sox' latest loss, and he has plenty of reasons to be upset with a team that's underachieved since the All-Star break.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
The Steelers looked good in their first preseason game of the year.