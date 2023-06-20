Luis Arráez, Shohei Ohtani & the future of two-way players in MLB | The Bandwagon

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer talk their way through Rob Manfred’s tone at press conferences, Shohei Ohtani’s free agency (and current season!), Luis Arráez’s incredible hitting season and a lot more on this episode of The Bandwagon.

Hannah kicks off the podcast with a new requirement for potential MLB managers. You should be able to find a bagel in NYC, and it is patently absurd that the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals couldn’t figure it out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Manfred had yet another press conference that pissed off baseball fans, so Hannah and Zach discuss his issue with tone and his lawyer-like mentality and how it is occasionally both good and bad for the sport.

Before picking the guys that were “Built Different” this week, Hannah wonders aloud if there are any actual baseball fans yearning for an MLB team to come to Las Vegas.

After Hannah’s Shohei Ohtani-inspired game, her and Zach discuss Ohtani’s season, his impending free agency, the playoff chances of the Los Angeles Angels, and the future of two-way players in MLB. They also explain why more two-way players don’t come through minor league systems and why Ohtani’s unique path was required for unique results.

Finally, Luis Arráez is having a marvelous hitting season with the Miami Marlins and Zach focused on him for this week’s bandwagon. Not only is Arráez currently hitting over .400, his era-adjusted hitting metrics are even better than that.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts