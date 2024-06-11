Luis Alberto farewell message to Lazio: ‘This is a love story’

Luis Alberto wrote a farewell message to Lazio supporters as ‘The Magician’ after his transfer to Al-Duhail. ‘This is a love story.’

The midfielder completed the move for €10m plus bonuses, with 12 per cent of that going to his former club Liverpool as part of that €4m deal made back in the summer of 2016.

He released a video with his children helping to tell the tale of Luis Alberto’s experience at the Stadio Olimpico.

Luis Alberto says goodbye to Lazio

“We want to tell you a story. This is a love story. A Spanish lad from a small village near Cadiz who arrived in Rome at the age of 23, never imagining he could become ‘The Magician.’

“Eight seasons of wearing the Lazio jersey, eight years of passion and dedication in every game, in every training session. With time, the Eternal City became his home and the Stadio Olimpico his house.

“As in every love story, there were difficult moments, injuries that tested his strength and defeats that hurt like wounds in the soul, but in love just like in life, there were unforgettable moments.

“Victories, embraces, ‘I love you,’ all the affection of the Lazio fans, 52 goals for who under the sky of Rome read with pride: ‘La pelota sempre al Diez.’

“Along with his family, he learned on the pitch and in life, his wife and children grew up carrying Lazio in their heart and experiencing every game with the intensity of those who realise football is not just a sport.

“So now, with the satisfaction of someone who is part of Lazio’s history, he leaves behind some wonderful memories, many friends, great teammates and an incredible set of fans who he will always tell: ‘Thank you for everything and Forza Lazio.’”

Luis Alberto scored 52 goals in 307 games for the Biancocelesti, winning two editions of the Supercoppa Italiana and one Coppa Italia trophy.