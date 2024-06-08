Luis Alberto books Al-Duhail medical after Lazio agreement

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto is expected to undergo his medical next week with Al-Duhail, completing a transfer for €11m plus bonuses.

The Spaniard had made it very clear in a live television interview that he considered his experience with the Aquile to be over this season.

Although the club had originally wanted €25m to sell, they seem to have agreed terms with Al-Duhail for a move worth €11m plus €1m in add-ons.

According to Relevo transfer pundit Matteo Moretto, the final paperwork is being drawn up and Luis Alberto will fly out early next week to undergo his medical.

Luis Alberto ends Lazio era

The 31-year-old had joined Lazio in the summer of 2016 from Liverpool in a move worth €4m, but as part of that agreement, 30 per cent of the sell-on fee will go to the Premier League club.

Luis Alberto made 307 competitive appearances in the Biancocelesti jersey, scoring 52 goals and providing 79 assists.

He also won the Coppa Italia and two editions of the Supercoppa Italiana.