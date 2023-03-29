Luguentz Dort with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
This is the assist of the season.
Draymond Green yelled at the other bench, his own team and even his coach — and it lit a fire under the Warriors.
Draymond Green's fire fueled the Warriors to a wild win over the Pelicans. General manager Bob Myers played a major part in that, too.
Down by as many as 20 points, the Warriors stormed back in the second half to secure a big 120-109 win over the Pelicans.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
The offseason addition of Christian Wood has netted the Dallas Mavericks headaches, not wins
The Charlotte Hornets have struggled to achieve on-court success under the Hall of Famer. But in business terms, his achievements are nothing but net
Things got chippy toward the end of the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans-Warriors game on Tuesday night.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
At this time last season, Jaheim Oatis didn’t think he’d see much of the field early at Alabama. Of course, that was roughly 100 pounds ago. Oatis tipped the scales at a whopping 416 pounds during his high school days.
The Badgers scored just 13 points in the second half and saw North Texas overcome a 12-point halftime deficit en route to a 56-54 victory Tuesday.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
Andrew Wiggins will miss his 20th straight game due to a personal matter, but the Warriors haven't decided to
Draymond Green revealed a hilarious reason why he wants the Warriors to face the Sacramento Kings in the NBA playoffs.
The Indiana Hoosiers are losing key players, but here are the potential returnees for the 2023-24 season.
After another loss to an inferior opponent Tuesday in Washington, Chris Forsberg lays out how the defeat impacts Boston's hopes for the No. 1 seed entering Thursday's showdown with the Bucks.
Many Royals fans balk at the cost of parking for a game at Kauffman Stadium. Here’s how it compares to other Major League Baseball teams.
Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, says Scotland played "rubbish" football after Spain's shock 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park.