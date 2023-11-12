Lugard Edokpayi, a 4-star defensive end, breaks down his top five, why Rutgers football made the cut

Lugard Edokpayi announced his final five last week, with Rutgers football making the cut.

A class of 2024 defensive end, Edokpayi is physically impressive at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He plays for Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Maryland) and is a four-star according to ESPN.

On3 also ranks him as a four-star and the No. 28 edge rusher in the nation.

Last week, Edokpayi was at SHI Stadium to see Rutgers football battle No. 1 Ohio State. Rutgers held a halftime lead before ultimately losing 35-16.

The visit made an impression on Edokpayi, and he plans on taking an official visit to Rutgers. No date is set up for Rutgers yet.

“The Rutgers visit was great,” Edokpayi told Rutgers Wire. “Got to watch the game and talk to some of the coaches. “Got to talk to (the) head coach and it was a great trip.”

His final five countdown includes Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State and Texas A&M as well as Rutgers. Michigan, who offered shortly after he announced his final five, appear to very much be in the mix as well.

As for Rutgers, Edokpayi said that the Scarlet Knights made a move last week following his visit to the program.

“They made the cut because they were straightforward from the get-go,” Edokpayi said. “Coach Schiano is a great coach and the way he talks, I respect him.”

He plans on taking official visits that will also include Texas A&M, Michigan and Ohio State.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire