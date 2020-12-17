Lug Nut Tower Challenge with NASCAR Drivers
The drivers might be fast on the track, but can they stack up to NASCAR kid reporter, Lacey Caroline, when she challenges them to the Lug Nut Tower Game?
The drivers might be fast on the track, but can they stack up to NASCAR kid reporter, Lacey Caroline, when she challenges them to the Lug Nut Tower Game?
Baker Mayfield's Hail Mary pass to close out the first half on Monday night was the longest throw recorded in an NFL game, per Pro Football Focus.
Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
The Canadian has been targeted by online trolls with his club’s president strongly condemning the abuse
The Raiders will have a new defensive coordinator in Rod Marinelli for Thursday Night Football. They won’t have offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who is out because of COVID-19 protocols. Rookie receiver Henry Ruggs is on the COVID-19 list and out, and the Raiders already had ruled out four defensive starters. Safety Johnathan Abram (concussion), defensive [more]
Kyrie Irving continues to catch heat from the national media -- most recently from Basketball Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley.
Take a look as Tiger Woods and son Charlie swing side by side on the range ahead of the PNC Championship.
The Tar Heels will head to the Orange Bowl as long as the ACC gets both Clemson and Notre Dame in the playoff.
Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.
The Celtics have the means to improve their roster prior to the NBA trade deadline thanks to their $28.5 million trade exception. So, which players should they pursue?
Like his teammates, Oubre is impressed with the size and athleticism that Wiseman has displayed so far in training camp.
Natalie Gulbis says she wasn't aware of the response her sponsor invitation into this week's CME Group Tour Championship had created.
Yes, the same super-max extension worth more than $228 million that Giannis Antetokounmpo just signed.
Some believe that Bills receiver Stefon Diggs wanted out of Minnesota because of quarterback Kirk Cousins; the fact that Diggs made his push to be traded on the same day the Vikings gave Cousins a $33 million contract bolstered that perception. In a new interview with ESPN.com, Diggs attributes his desire for a new team [more]
Although Schröder has been vocal about wanting to start he wants to make it clear it will not take anything away from LeBron James.
A small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
Washington has added a former Pro Bowl RB to its practice squad, a source tells NBC Sports Washington.
Q: We recently moved next to a golf course, and an errant ball broke one of our windows. We called the clubhouse, but they did not want to help. Are we on the hook to pay for a new window? — Holly A: Living on a golf course means living with golf balls. While the golfer who broke your window should own up and take responsibility, she is not legally responsible for the damage if she was ...
The College Football Playoff Committee has really done it this time. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde eviscerate the latest abomination from Gary Barta and company. What were they thinking with the likes of Florida, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina? The guys eventually calm down to preview the two massive title tilts this weekend as Clemson and Notre Dame square off for ACC supremacy while Alabama and Florida clash for the SEC title belt. Will Trevor Lawrence be the difference this round against the Irish? Early National Signing Day came and went without the usual flair. The guys take a step back and look at the future of the recruiting circus before highlighting a few classes including LSU, USC and Ole Miss. The guys then pick their final games against the spread to wrap up the season-long Race for the Case! The entire podcast crew is above .500 and still in the hunt for the title...
United States challenger American Magic won both of its races on the opening day of sailing’s America’s Cup World Series on Thursday, ending with a thrilling match-race win over Cup defender Team New Zealand in Auckland. On a disastrous day for INEOS Team UK, the British challenger lost to American Magic by more than a leg of the six-leg course, then was forced to retire from its second race against Italy’s Luna Rossa when it sustained a major equipment malfunction. Team UK’s Britannia had been plagued by technical issues in practice and those problems continued on the first day of racing.
John Daigle breaks down his favorite player props for Thursday Night Football. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)