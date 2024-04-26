Lufkin native Ja’Lynn Polk drafted by New England Patriots in NFL draft

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk of Lufkin was drafted by the New England Patriots as the 37th pick overall in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Polk attended Lufkin High School before playing at Texas Tech. He was a runner-up in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship with the Washington Huskies and had 69 receptions, 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in their 2023 season.

According to NFL.com, Polk ran a 4.52 second 40-yard dash at the 2024 Combine.

