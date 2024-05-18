Lufkin forces Game Three after 1-0 win over Forney in Regional Quarterfinal

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Panthers scored one run in the first inning Friday night, in Game Two of the Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Forney, and that was all they needed.

Lufkin baseball sweeps McKinney North to win Area Championship

The Pack will now get ready to take on the Jackrabbits on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Longview for Game Three, with a spot in the Regional Finals on the line.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.