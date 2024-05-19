Lufkin baseball drops game three of its’ 5A regional quarterfinal series against Forney

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Through five innings Saturday in Longview, the Lufkin Panthers baseball team was up 3-0 over the Forney Jackrabbits and looked to be on their way to a game three victory to send them to the 5A regional semifinal round.

Over the last two innings, however, Forney came back thanks to a couple Lufkin miscues to rally and beat the Panthers 4-3, ending Lufkin’s season in the third round of the playoffs.

Lufkin dropped game one to Forney before bouncing back to shutout the Jackrabbits 1-0 in game two to even the regional quarterfinal series.

Hats off to the Pack on another great season in which they finished 28-8 on the year.

