Ludvig Aberg withdraws from 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club

Ludvig Aberg withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship on Monday due to a knee injury.

Aberg, 24, issued a statement via the PGA Tour, which failed to disclose whether it was his right or left knee.

“I’m reaching out to let you all know that I’m going to have to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship. I was very excited to tee it up at Quail Hollow for the first time. Unfortunately, I’m dealing with a knee issue and after consulting with my doctors, we think it’s best that I take some additional time to rest. I hope everyone has a great week and I look forward to teeing it up next week,” said Aberg, ranked No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Next week’s tournament is the PGA Championship. Aberg finished second at the Masters in April, his first major.

Peter Malnati, who was already exempt as a current-year tournament winner, moves into the Aon Next 10 category. The field, which was already without world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, is 69 at the signature event with a purse of $20 million.

