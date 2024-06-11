Ludovit Klein pining for top-15 opponent – and a ranking, himself – after UFC Louisville

Ludovit Klein beat Thiago Moises with a unanimous decision Saturday to close out the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 57 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Take a look inside the fight with Klein, whose current six-fight UFC unbeaten streak is second at lightweight only to champ Islam Makhachev’s 13.

Result: Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Updated records: Klein (22-4-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC), Moises (18-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC)

Key stats: Klein stuffed all eight of Moises’ takedown attempts and won the striking battle by a whopping 86-25.

Klein on the fight’s key moment

“That was out plan – dominating on the ground, on the feet. He had some good kicks on my legs, but I was prepared for it. I felt better in the fight in the striking and the clinch.”

“I want to fight with the best.” Ludovit Klein extended his unbeaten streak to six and believes it is time for him to get a shot at a top-15 fighter. #UFCLouisville Results, Interviews & More ➡️: https://t.co/q1sERicfLN — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 9, 2024

Klein on Moises’ danger in the grappling department

“I had to be calm on the ground because he’s a really dangerous guy.”

Klein on what he wants next

“Maybe I’ll be in the top 15. But I hope my next opponent will be from the top 15 because I’m ready to fight with the best. I hope (to be back) soon. I have no injury. I’ll go home, have vacation for five days, then go back to the gym and will be ready for the next fight any time.”

To hear more from Klein, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie