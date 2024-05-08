Lucy Olsen near the top of 247Sports’ best women’s basketball transfers

The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to prove they are not a one-hit wonder with the roster they constructed over the past few years. After back-to-back Final Four runs and national championship appearances, they are aiming to continue their trajectory as one of the top dogs in women’s college basketball.

This starts with replacing the shoes worn by Caitlin Clark, which we all know are Nike now and forever due to her mega-endorsement deal she signed with them. That replacement comes in the form of Lucy Olsen, a transfer portal addition from Villanova, to step in and provide high-powered offense from the guard position.

Olsen joining Iowa is a huge addition for both sides. Olsen gets a chance to come into a program oozing with success and Iowa gets a playmaker. The move finds itself among 247Sports’ best women’s basketball transfers this offseason. Lucy Olsen joining Iowa ranks at their No. 6 best transfer move.

Iowa knows it cannot replace Caitlin Clark. But Lucy Olsen is a pretty nice way to start its AC era (After Clark, of course). Olsen was a walking bucket during the 2023-24 campaign averaging 23.3 points per on 43.8 percent from the field. Olsen also managed to grab 4.8 rebounds to go along with 3.8 assists per as well. She’ll have a major impact this season. – Brandon Clay, 247Sports

The good thing for Olsen is that she doesn’t have to step in and try to be Caitlin Clark. Those would be lofty, and downright unfair, expectations for her to take on. Rather, she can come in and join forces with Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter, two key contributors to Iowa’s success as of lately.

How Olsen fits in with the Hawkeyes and how her styles meshes with the rest of the group remains to be seen until they take the court, but on paper this move is a massive addition for Iowa.

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire