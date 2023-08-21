Lucy Letby latest: Watch live as child killer is sentenced

Families of Lucy Letby’s victims have described being watched by the child killer as “like something out of a horror story” as they suffered the trauma of losing their babies.

A series of harrowing statements have been out in Letby’s absence on Monday after she failed to enter the dock to face the families at Manchester Crown Court.

One mother, whose baby was known as Child C, choked back tears as she told Letby: “At least now there is no debate that, in your own words, you killed them on purpose. You are evil. You did this.

“Knowing now that his murderer was watching us throughout these traumatic hours is like something out of a horror story.”

Another mother described Letby’s refusal to attend sentencing was “one final act of wickedness from a coward.”

The nurse murdered seven babies and tried to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

She has joined the list of the UK’s most twisted child killers, including the Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley and the so-called Angel of Death paediatric nurse Beverley Allitt.

12:39 PM BST

Judge - 'You acted in way completely contrary to the normal human instincts'

Sentencing Lucy Letby, Mr Justice Goss said: “You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions.

“The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving but in each case you deliberately harmed them, intending to kill them.”

12:35 PM BST

Watch live as child killer is sentenced

11:57 AM BST

Lucy Letby to be sentenced at 12.30pm

Lucy Letby will be sentenced at 12.30pm at Manchester Crown Court.

Mr Justice Goss adjourned the case when he said he would proceed to sentencing remarks.

Earlier in the hearing, Ben Myers KC, defending, said there was nothing he was able to add in mitigation that was capable of reducing the sentence.

He said: “Miss Letby has maintained her innocence throughout these proceedings. She has now been convicted by the jury and the court therefore must and will proceed in accordance with the verdicts of guilty returned by the jury.”

11:42 AM BST

Victim statement: 'Happy and relieved' to learn Letby was being investigated

The court has now heard from the mother of Child N, whose baby did not die, but said she always knew her son had been deliberately harmed.

She said that she felt “happy and relieved” when the police got in contact to say they were investigating Letby because “we felt like we were being listened to”.

“Finally we would receive some answers,” she said.

She said: “We just questioned why a healthy baby boy was fine one minute and bleeding from the mouth and needing CPR the next.”

The woman outlined the impact on her family “all because of the evil actions of someone else”. “Our trust in people in a position of trust has been completely broken,” she added.

11:32 AM BST

Victim statement: 'Harrowing murder trial gave me flashbacks'

In a recorded statement the mother of two children Letby murdered said the trial was “harrowing” and listening to the evidence gave her “flashbacks”, Neil Johnston reports.

“The police investigation has made the last few years unbearable.”

While the father of two children Letby tried to kill said that during the trial seeing Letby had made him feel uncomfortable.

“There was a day when I was at the trial and the public gallery was full and I was sat in Lucy Letby’s line of view and she kept looking over at me.

“That made me feel quite uncomfortable and uneasy and I had to move in the afternoon so I was out of her view.”

11:10 AM BST

Victim statement - 'I will no longer leave my kids in a hospital'

In another statement, a mother of a baby, known as Child I, said he will no longer leave her children in a hospital following her daughter’s death.

The statement said: “I don’t think we will ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured till she had no fight left in her and everything she went through over her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her come home where she belonged.

“We struggle with trust. I wont leave my kids in a hospital, we will never give any one that type of trust with our kids again.

“We should be watching her grow playing with her friends and her brothers and sisters and we have to live with the fact that was all taken away from her in the most cruellest way.”

11:03 AM BST

Victim statement: 'I prayed to God to save premature daughter'

The court has now heard from the father of Child G, who Letby was found guilty of attempting to murder twice.

In a statement he said: “Every day I would sit there and pray. I would pray for God to save her. He did. He saved her, but the devil found her.”

He said their prematurely born child had brain damage, was registered blind, and was fed through a tube.

Speaking about receiving the call to say someone was arrested, he said: “I just didn’t expect that. I just want it to be over now.”

10:48 AM BST

Letby's refusal to enter court 'one final act of wickedness'

The family of one of Lucy Letby’s victims have described her refusal to appear at her sentencing as “one final act of wickedness from a coward.”

The mother of Baby E whose brother Letby also attempted to murder told the court the NHS nurse caused “harm and cruelty to our boys”

“I still struggle to understand why it happened to us...The lies she has told fill me with anger.

“We are living a life sentence because of Lucy’s crimes.”

She said that while families had “attended court day in day out” Letby’s refusal to attend sentencing was “one final act of wickedness from a coward.”

10:35 AM BST

Victim statement: 'I used to cry every day - did I fail my daughter?'

Returning to Manchester Crown Court where more harrowing victim impact statements are being read out.

The mother of Child D said Letby was “clearly disconnected with god” and told of her heartbreak wondering if she had failed her daughter, Neil Johnston reports.

“Did I miss something, did I do something wrong, did I fail my daughter?

“I used to cry every day, I felt so empty. We wanted justice and that day has come.”

10:32 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: New laws coming in wake of Letby's sentencing refusal

Rishi Sunak said serial child murderer Lucy Letby was “cowardly” for refusing to appear for her sentencing hearing.

The Prime Minister was asked during a visit to a nursery in North Yorkshire whether the Government was too slow in changing the law to force her to be in the dock.

He told broadcasters: “The first thing is to extend my sympathies to everyone affected by this.

“I think, like everyone reading about this, it’s just shocking and harrowing.

“Now, I think it’s cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones.

“We are looking and have been at changing the law to make sure that that happens and that’s something that we’ll bring forward in due course.”

10:27 AM BST

Victim statement: 'I'm horrified someone so evil exists'

In another statement, the brave mother of Child C has told the court of her heartbreak and anger of Letby’s murder of her son, Neil Johnston reports.

“Eight years have passed our grief was just as heavy it was.” she said. “I miss everything we should have had, first smile, first word”.

Describing Letby, she said: “I am horrified that someone so evil exists..In your own words you killed them on purpose, you are evil, you did this”

10:24 AM BST

Rishi Sunak brands Letby 'cowardly' for avoiding victims

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it is “cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims” as serial child murderer Lucy Letby refused to appear for her sentencing hearing.

10:19 AM BST

Victim statement: Letby thought it was her right to 'play God with children's lives'

After the prosecution’s opening statement, the court is now hearing victim impact statements from the families, Neil Johnston reports.

The family of Child A told how his death had left a “gaping hole” in their lives.

In a harrowing victim impact statement read out by the prosecutor, they told Letby: “You thought it was your right to play god with our children’s lives.”

10:16 AM BST

Prosecutor: 'Very, very clear case' for whole-life tariff order

Nicholas Johnson KC, prosecuting, told Manchester Crown Court Letby’s offending was a “very, very clear case” for a whole-life tariff to be imposed.

He said the murders qualified on a number of grounds, including that they were premeditated and they involved an elements of “sadistic conduct”.

Mr Johnson said there was also more than one victim and those victims were children.

The prosecutor opened his remarks by confirming that the defendant “has refused to come into court”.

10:07 AM BST

Lucy Letby refuses to appear at sentencing

Lucy Letby has refused to appear at her sentencing at Manchester Crown Court.

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, said that Letby had refused to appear in court and has argued her offences were “so serious” she should face a whole life order

10:00 AM BST

Letby inquiry defended by minister

As we await sentencing proceedings to start, a minister has defended the non-statutory inquiry announcement by the Government into the crimes of Lucy Letby amid calls for it to be put on a statutory footing led by a judge.

Children’s minister Claire Coutinho argued that the independent inquiry launched after Letby’s convictions on Friday will be “much quicker”.

But Dame Christine Beasley, a former chief nursing officer, warned that witnesses “can opt out of it if they want to” as she joined a growing list of figures pushing for the investigation to be strengthened.

Letby, 33, was convicted last week of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more during her shifts on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Ms Coutinho told Sky News on Monday: “A non-statutory inquiry is often much quicker.

09:39 AM BST

Recap: NHS manager who ‘ignored serious concerns’ about Lucy Letby suspended

A senior NHS manager who allegedly ignored warnings over serial baby killer Lucy Letby has been suspended, The Telegraph has learned, report Joe Pinkstone, Janet Eastham, Steve Bird and Harry Brennan.

Alison Kelly was accused in court of failing to act when doctors raised “serious concerns” about the nurse during her tenure as director of nursing and quality at the Countess of Chester Hospital where Letby murdered seven babies.

Ms Kelly is now a director of nursing at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Trust in the Manchester area and local politicians called for her position to be investigated by ministers.

It emerged on Sunday that she has now been suspended due to several allegations that emerged during the court case.

Read more here.

09:27 AM BST

Recap: Lucy Letby was expecting us, says detective

Lucy Letby did not “bang on the table” to protest her innocence but instead had anticipated her arrest, a leading detective in the case has revealed, reports Steve Bird.

Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes said Letby’s unusual but “controlled” manner during police interviews raised suspicions that she had been expecting a police visit.

The Cheshire Constabulary officer, who led the investigation, said Letby appeared remarkably calm for someone arrested for the first time.

Read more here.

09:21 AM BST

Recap: Letby can be forced to face families in court

Lucy Letby can be forced to appear in court and face the victims of her crimes when she is sentenced on Monday, the Government has said, Daniel Martin and Dominic Penna report.

A source told The Telegraph prison officers may use “lawful enforcement” to ensure that the child killer cannot remain in her cell when the judge hands down his sentence.

Letby has vowed to refuse to appear in court to hear the punishment she will face, along with statements from the families of the seven babies she killed.

Since the guilty verdicts were announced on Friday, calls have been growing for action to ensure that the 33-year-old former nurse is forced to appear when her sentence is read out on Monday.

Read more here.

09:14 AM BST

Will Letby attend court?

Letby may attend court although she previously indicated she did not intend to return to the dock, did not want to take any part in her sentencing hearing, and would not follow the hearing via video-link from prison.

Mr Justice Goss said the court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing hearing but a Government source told the Telegraph “lawful enforcement” could be used as a last resort to ensure Letby attends if it is considered necessary, reasonable and proportionate.

“Lucy Letby should be in court to hear society’s condemnation of the enormity of her crimes, expressed by the judge,” the source told the PA news agency.

“If that requires the use of lawful enforcement, so be it. If she continues to refuse, that will only strengthen our resolve to change the law as soon as we can.”

09:12 AM BST

Telegraph launches Lucy Letby live blog

Good morning,

The Telegraph will provide live updates of the sentencing of Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.

Letby is expected to face the rest of her life behind bars when she is sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.

On Friday, the 33-year-old was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.