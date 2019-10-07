Lucy Bronze: Playing for England was always the dream but another four months and it could have been Portugal

Lucy Bronze and the Lionesses take on Portugal in a friendly on Tuesday - Action Images via Reuters

When Lucy Bronze was belatedly presented with Uefa's player of the year award and the World Cup silver ball at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, the nearly 30,000 crowd stood in resounding applause. But it could have been so different for England and their most-prized player, as she has revealed just how close she came to switching her allegiance to Portugal, the team who the Lionesses face in their latest friendly on Tuesday.

"Portugal got in touch when I was 16, I turned around and said to my mum, 'If I don't make the England team before my 22nd birthday I'm off to play for Portugal,' because I was doing everything I could," she says.

"I was playing well on the pitch and I thought I deserved a call up [for England] and it took a long, long time. But I fought my way into the squad. I knew I could go and play for Portugal and I would have loved it as much. England was always the dream."

Luckily for the Lionesses, Bronze received her first senior call-up four months shy of her 22nd birthday and the rest is history. Phil Neville will undoubtedly be happier than ever that the versatile Lyon right-back is playing in an England shirt this evening, as they aim to end an abysmal winless streak which stretches back to their World Cup exit in early July.

England's 2-1 loss to Brazil on Saturday made it four losses and one draw from their last five, their worst run since former manager Hope Powell was sacked after the Euros in 2017. Neville said the result, which played out in front of England's largest ever home crowd outside of Wembley, was "not acceptable" and insisted he be judged as any other manager.

Luckily for him, Tuesday's match against Portugal at the Estadio do Bonfim offers a chance at small redemption, as whispers about his job security rise in volume. With an upturn in fortunes so desperately needed, playing the 31st ranked team in the world and a side England have never lost to should pose as good an opportunity as ever. Yet England's draw against 18th-ranked Belgium in August suggests it might not be as simple as that.

Though there are no competitive fixtures in the calendar for England, as Team GB's Olympic qualification for Tokyo next summer was secured in France, a friendly against Germany looms next month. With Wembley expected to sell-out for November 9, the last thing England - or Neville - needs is another loss under their belt. Defeat to Brazil yet again exposed England's failure to defend crosses, a symptom of Neville's tenure, and raised further questions as to when he will have to answer for their form.

As disappointed Bronze was with the results, she reiterates Neville's message that this was simply a period of transition for the team: "We've had players in and out of the past few camps, so we've got to develop that understanding together. It started to click [on Saturday], but it's just the end product still."

Despite the added pressure their results have rendered, Bronze says the past week spent playing in front of both a home crowd in her native North East on Saturday and now in her father Joaquim's home city on Tuesday has been an opportunity she has relished.

"In my time with England we've played [Portugal] once and I didn't get to play. We've never played in Portugal and my Portuguese family have never watched me in an England shirt so obviously I'm excited for that.

"My dad is flying across and he's basically taking all his family, so my auntie, my uncle, my grandma and some of my dad's cousins are coming. But it's the same when I play in the North East, my family live [there] so they get to come. Coming to the North East and the fact we've got the crazy fans, the stadiums filling up, it's exciting. I was excited for both games this week."