Lucy Bronze Gives Boots to Young Fan After England's World Cup Final Defeat

England footballer Lucy Bronze delighted a young fan when she handed over the boots she wore during the Women’s World Cup final on August 20.

Footage filmed by Declan Bowring shows Bronze, who plays right-back for the England team, handing over the boots to the fan, who was kitted out in a jersey and holding a sign to support the Lionesses.

England were defeated 1-0 by Spain at Stadium Australia, with both teams making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup final. Credit: Declan Bowring via Storyful