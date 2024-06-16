Lucumi elevated to Cumberland head men's soccer coach

Jun. 15—Cumberland vice president of athletics Ron Pavan has elevated assistant coach Julian Lucumi to men's soccer head coach.

He replaces Shane Keely, who stepped down to take an assistant's position at Lipscomb University.

"Julian has been our assistant men's coach, a volunteer assistant and is a former Cumberland player," Pavan said. "He will keep our high level of competitiveness going forward in the future."

Lucumi has worked his way through the ranks after working under Adam Grant as a volunteer assistant in 2021 and then being hired on full time last season where he helped lead the team to the Mid-South Conference tournament championship as well as a NAIA national tournament appearance.

Lucumi played his senior season at Cumberland in 2018 after transferring from Belmont University. He started in eight games and appeared in 16 as a defender. He scored five goals, fourth-best on the team, to help Cumberland to the 2018 Mid-South Conference championship and the NAIA national tournament.

After his playing days, Lucumi started coaching at Belmont's men's soccer camps assisting with preparation for training. From there, he went on to coach at Barca Academy in Nashville where he coached two teams per season. He provided administrative support to the academy and created playing schedules for the club.

Lucumi served as a volunteer assistant at Cumberland during the 2021 season under Grant and Keely. He analyzed the GPS information on the players after matches and also assisted with recruiting efforts.

In 2022, Lucumi worked as an assistant coach at Ensworth High School assisting with both the varsity boys and girls teams. He also worked as a facility operations manager for the Nashville Soccer Club and spent time at Nashville United Soccer Academy.

"For me, this is an opportunity that I have been working towards," Lucumi said. "Now that it has arrived, I am counting the days until kickoff. Cumberland is a place that means a lot to me. I was able to get my education here and represent the school as a player. I now have the opportunity to do so as a coach. I know that with hard work and professionalism, we are going to continue representing the school well.

"I would also like to take this moment to thank everyone who has played a part in my journey, especially Adam Grant and Shane Keely, as they opened the doors of Cumberland to me as a coach. Being Adam's volunteer assistant and Shane's first assistant has been very influential in my career. They are two great coaches from whom I've learned a lot," he added.

Lucumi earned his bachelor of business administration from Cumberland in May 2019 and went on to get a master's degree of sport administration from Belmont in May 2022.

Women's 2024 schedule announcedCumberland women's soccer coach Scott Davidson revealed the Phoenix's 2024 schedule featuring nine home matches and seven matches set against teams that made it to the NAIA National Tournament last season.

Davidson has never been one to shy away from competition and this season is no different taking on seven teams that made the national championship field last season. The Phoenix will meet last season's NAIA national champions, the University of the Cumberlands Patriots, on the back half of the Mid-South Conference slate as well as Truett McConnell, Life and Bethel, who all made it to the final site. Marian, Georgia Gwinnett and Olivet Nazarene each made it to the tournament as well with Marian being seeded 10th and an Opening Round host.

Cumberland will open up the schedule with a return match from last season as Baker (Kan.) will travel to Lebanon to kick off the season Aug.17. Cumberland will stay at home and take on Blue Mountain Christian on Aug. 20 before hitting the road for the first time to go to Elizabethtown for a match against the Buffaloes of Milligan.

Aug. 27 will feature a tough test against Truett McConnell at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field. The Phoenix and Bears have matched up the last several seasons with the Phoenix coming out with a thin 1-0 win last year. To follow that, Cumberland will head to Bourbonnais, Ill., over Labor Day weekend for two contests. The first will be a true road game against Olivet Nazarene on Aug. 31. The Phoenix will take on Jamestown (N.D.) at Olivet Nazarene on Sept. 2.

The team will return to Lindsey-Donnell Stadium on Sept. 7 to take on Missouri Baptist before traveling to Life University on Sept. 10. The Phoenix and Running Eagles are familiar opponents from Life's days in the Mid-South Conference. Cumberland beat them last season at home 2-1 and hold a 7-1 advantage in the all-time series history. But last season Life made the national tournament for the first time and made a deep run to the quarterfinals.

CU will turn around and go from Georgia to Indianapolis to take on Marian University on Sept. 14. This will be the first meeting in program history between the two sides, but will be another tough test. The Knights were an opening-round host at the national tournament last season, but were ousted by Truett McConnell. Cumberland will remain in the area to play IUPUC on Sept. 17 in Columbus, Indiana.

The Phoenix will be back at home for another tough match against Georgia Gwinnett on Sept. 21. This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams with the series split 2-2.

Cumberland will open up conference play Sept. 27 against Georgetown on the road. Cumberland will meet Campbellsville at home Oct. 4. The Tigers have always been a tough match with the last five matches being evenly split with 2-2-1 record.

CU will play its final non-conference match of the season Oct. 9 against Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. The Phoenix will be on the road for the next two matches as they travel to Freed-Hardeman on Oct. 12 and then a big match slated for Oct. 18 against the defending national champions, the Cumberlands Patriots. Last season, Cumberland and the Cumberlands split the season series as the Patriots beat CU at home 1-0 on a penalty kick. The Phoenix avenged the loss in the conference championship with a 2-0 win in Williamsburg, Ky.

Cumberland will round out the regular season schedule at home against a tough Bethel team on Oct. 23rd and will finish the slate with a match against Lindsey Wilson.

The conference tournament will be played Nov. 8-9 at the higher seed. The No. 1 seed of the tournament will receive a bye and will host the semifinals and the finals. The semifinals will be played Nov. 13 with the finals scheduled for Nov. 15.