Lucky underwear and a family's sacrifice: The rise of an American karate medalist

TOKYO — Ariel Torres was a high school senior stuck in a journalism class when, on an unforgettable day in 2016, he got the news. His sensei, Robert Young, called him to deliver it. Karate had been chosen as a new Olympic sport. Ariel’s mind initially shot to Paris 2024, but, no, Young told him. This was a one-time event. Karate would be on the Tokyo 2020 program, and likely none thereafter.

So Torres, 18 at the time, grabbed a sharpie. He ducked out of class and into a school bathroom. He took down his pants and took off his underwear, and wrote on them, in big black letters: “OLYMPICS 2020!”

And he vowed to wear them to every competition en route to Tokyo.

Sure enough, he wore them here on Friday. He threw them on in the morning for the kata pool round beginning at 10 a.m. With precise kicks and intense focus and fierce screams, he qualified for Friday evening’s bronze medal bout. A little after 8 p.m., he narrowly outscored his idol, Venezuela’s Antonio Diaz, and won a medal that, he says, is “going to change our life, forever.” He raised his chin, and trembled with emotion, and pinched his hands to his face. He bear-hugged coaches. He broke down crying.

And the underwear?

“Yeah yeah yeah,” he still had them on. “It's pretty nasty, I know. Sorry.

“But, hey. Rituals.”

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: USA's Ariel Torres Gutierrez performs in the men's kata bronze medal bout of the karate competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

'Don't let money stop you'

Torres’ story, though, is so much more than a cute one about a lucky undergarment. It’s one of parental sacrifice and perseverance.

Ariel was born in Cuba, and came to South Florida with his family when he was a boy. They had very little money, and no car, so his sporting outlet became the karate club a few blocks from their home.

But karate, before long, presented expenses the family couldn’t afford. Ariel, by age 11, had grown into one of the best young karatekas in the area. He set his sights on a major competition in North Carolina. Can I go? he asked his parents.

“You know, buddy, we don't have the money,” they told him, and he did know that. He understood.

Story continues

“And then they felt bad,” he says now. “And I felt bad because they felt bad.”

So they devised a plan, together. They made a poster with a few of Ariel’s junior medals, and with information about the tournament he yearned for. They set up shop at a local traffic light. Ariel performed a few karate moves, then went car to car with a jar.

Within a couple weeks, they had enough money to rent a van and journey to North Carolina. Ariel won both competitions there — in kumite, the combat version of the sport, and kata, the solo performance version, the one he’d eventually commit to.

His parents were proud. And they had a message for their boy: “Don't let money stop you. You find a way, and we’ll find a way.”

Throughout those early years, Mom and Dad scrounged up whatever money they could to fund his journey. “They did everything for me to do karate, from picking up money in the street, to doing who knows what,” Torres said. He recognized this, and never asked for toys or leisure, only for the opportunity to fight and perform.

When the Olympics entered the picture, his travels went international, and costs swelled. But Torres also realized he could begin funding himself. He taught private classes. More importantly, as he improved, he earned prize money from competitions. All of a sudden, his own winnings began paving the way. He traveled the globe, month after month, and his world ranking skyrocketed. He earned a stipend. Sometime in 2019, he turned to his parents, “And I was like, ‘Mom, Dad, we don't have to struggle anymore.’ ”

He thought about all of this as he qualified for the Olympics, and as he arrived at the Nippon Budokan for karate’s Games debut. He thought about how, in those early stages of his Olympic journey, he’d stumble early in tournaments but stay positive. He thought about how he’d matured during the pandemic, and grown even closer to family, and learned to ride with life’s highs and lows.

He also thought about how the Nike and Ralph Lauren gear he’d been gifted as part of Team USA was “more clothes than I've ever had in my whole life.”

“No no no, I'm serious,” he said. “I usually just have like five shirts, a few shorts, and I just wash them and use ’em all over again.”

And after he won the medal, he thought about home. About the Cuban parties that were surely raging at 7 a.m. in Hialeah, Florida. He can’t wait to return. “I feel like there's going to be a parade or something,” he said.

He hadn’t yet spoken to his family at this point, as he made his way through a media maze. But he knew that when he did, he’d break down, sobbing. “Because I wouldn't be here without them,” he said.

“And now, with this medal, it's gonna open a lot of doors,” he added, the realization crystalizing in real time. It will come with money, all of which he’ll give to his parents.

And with a message to them: “Thank you for not giving up.”

USA's Ariel Torres Gutierrez poses with his men's kata bronze medal on the podium at a ceremony in the karate competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Drawer for the drawers

The underwear, meanwhile, will be retired. “Picture frame, or something like that,” Torres said with a smile. They had, after all, been wearing thin, stretched out by years of use.

And the sharpie — “OLYMPICS 2020!” — had been fading.

For years, he’d kept them in a drawer with the rest of his drawers. “They have to share the energy,” he said with a laugh. Occasionally, he’d pull them out by accident and wear them on random training days.

But before every competition, before every flight to a tournament, he’d specifically go searching for them — “where are ya? There ya go.” He’d hang them in his room. He’d feel bad for his roommate, who’d “have to stare at it all day.” But he couldn’t forget them. He brought them to Tokyo. And he’ll bring home a bronze medal.

“Yeah, lucky underwear, man,” he said. “Lucky underwear.”

