Lucky Seven: Jayvant Brown lists LSU among his top schools

Patrick Conn
·1 min read
A current four-star linebacker in the state of Florida recently released his top seven schools with the LSU Tigers currently in the thick of it. The school has 12 official offers to linebackers in the class of 2023 on record, none of which appear to be for Jayvant Brown.

However, he still appears to have the LSU Tigers firmly in the running. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators of the SEC are their biggest competition in the conference. In the Big Ten, the big three of the conference are in the running as well with Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. The lone ACC school rounding out the top seven is Florida State.

Brown would be a positive first step to building the defensive side of the ball for the 2023 class under Brian Kelly. No timetable has been set for Brown to further cut down the list or a commitment date.

Jayvant Brown’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

197

38

20

Rivals

4

46

12

ESPN

4

95

19

2

On3

4

216

45

15

247 Composite

4

176

31

13

Vitals

Hometown

Deerfield Beach, Florida

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-0

Weight

220

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • No record of an official offer

  • No visit scheduled at the time of publication

Offers (Top Seven)

  • LSU

  • Alabama

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Michigan

  • Ohio State

  • Penn State

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

