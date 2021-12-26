Lucky Seven: Jayvant Brown lists LSU among his top schools
A current four-star linebacker in the state of Florida recently released his top seven schools with the LSU Tigers currently in the thick of it. The school has 12 official offers to linebackers in the class of 2023 on record, none of which appear to be for Jayvant Brown.
However, he still appears to have the LSU Tigers firmly in the running. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators of the SEC are their biggest competition in the conference. In the Big Ten, the big three of the conference are in the running as well with Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. The lone ACC school rounding out the top seven is Florida State.
Brown would be a positive first step to building the defensive side of the ball for the 2023 class under Brian Kelly. No timetable has been set for Brown to further cut down the list or a commitment date.
Jayvant Brown’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
197
38
20
Rivals
4
–
46
12
ESPN
4
95
19
2
On3
4
216
45
15
247 Composite
4
176
31
13
Vitals
Hometown
Deerfield Beach, Florida
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-0
Weight
220
Class
2023
Recruitment
No record of an official offer
No visit scheduled at the time of publication
Offers (Top Seven)
LSU
Alabama
Florida
Florida State
Michigan
Ohio State
Penn State
Crystal Ball
Film
BREAKING: Four-Star LB Jayvant Brown is down to 7️⃣ Schools!
The 6’0 225 LB from Deerfield Beach, FL is ranked as a Top 15 LB in the 2023 Classhttps://t.co/QMMqxcs7gO pic.twitter.com/2sWcnR17D3
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2021
