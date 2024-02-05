Lucky No. 7: Caitlin Clark claims seventh Big Ten Player of the Week Award this season

Caitlin Clark put on her superhero cape once again this week and showed out for the Iowa Hawkeyes in two Big Ten road wins. In what has become somewhat of a norm for her, her week has earned her another Big Ten Player of the Week Award.

This is Clark’s seventh time in just this season alone where she has claimed the conference’s weekly award. It is hard to argue the choice as she leads all active Big Ten players in double-doubles, which she had two of this week.

Caitlin Clark started off her week with a strong showing at Northwestern, putting up 35 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. After that, she lit it up in a hostile environment on the road against Maryland. Clark hung up 38 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds.

On the year, Clark is averaging 32.4 points, by far a career-best, 7.9 assists, and 7.0 rebounds. She is converting 48.2% of all shots, another career-best, 40.1% of threes, and is on pace to surpass her career high of 140 made threes as she has knocked down 122 already.

The Hawkeyes’ point guard has seven games left to surpass Kelsey Plum and become the women’s all-time leading scorer, a task that is looking like a question of when it will happen and not if it will happen.

Clark’s next action comes on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. CT when the Hawkeyes host the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire