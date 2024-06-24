Lucky loser Niemeier beats top seed Sakkari in Bad Homburg

German Tennis player Jule Niemeier in action during the women doubles WTA Tour 1st round match. Lucky loser Jule Niemeier stunned top seed Maria Sakkari with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) comeback victory at the Bad Homburg Open grass court tournament on Monday. Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier prevailed after 2 hours 34 minutes when Sakkari double faulted. Hannes P Albert/dpa

Lucky loser Jule Niemeier stunned top seed Maria Sakkari with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) comeback victory at the Bad Homburg Open grass court tournament on Monday.

Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier prevailed after 2 hours 34 minutes when Sakkari double faulted.

The German had only made the main draw after the withdrawal of Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and next faces Paula Badosa in the second round.

Elsewhere, second seed Ludmila Samsonova defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-1.

Scheduled to play later Monday was former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber against Diana Shnaider.

Bad Homburg is among final tune-up events for Wimbledon which starts next Monday.