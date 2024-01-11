I was lucky. I experienced Nick Saban's greatness at Alabama up close | Estes

I’ve got Nick Saban stories. Less than some, but more than most.

I could tell you about the first time I met Saban as a new Alabama football beat writer, way back in 2007. His only question as he shook my hand was which team I’d been covering previously. I told him Tennessee. He grinned. “Well, we’ll take it easy on you here.”

A few weeks later, after roasting me for a dumb question at a press conference, Saban invited me down the hallway to hash it out while he lunched on an enormous salad. I could tell you about that first trip to his imposing office. Or the next one. Or the ones after that.

I remember how the man could hardly sit still. How when his leg started shaking, it was time to wrap this up. How he'd swear in private. And I can still see his expression as he nodded and patted me on the shoulder when he met my wife, like a grandpa telling me, “You done good, kid.”

When I ran across Saban years later at a random event in Kentucky of all places, he still knew the program I’d gone on to cover when I left his Alabama beat after three seasons (it was Georgia). He asked about that when I left, too.

Every bit of information that could matter. Every little competitive edge that could be gleaned.

Every decision filtered through a prism: How will that help win college football games?

I’m convinced that no human being has ever been better equipped for anything.

Saban is the greatest college football coach in history. No debate can be had. He's the best.

And I thought he’d do it forever.

There had been rumbles, I know, but news of Saban’s retirement Wednesday was so much of a bombshell that it still doesn’t feel real. Like he’ll wake up tomorrow and rethink his decision.

I can’t imagine that man getting up each day and not coaching. What's he going to do? He’ll go nuts with boredom, I’ve thought.

He was just so driven. So mentally tough. So organized. So obsessive over every detail. So demanding of his coaches and players – and also of himself.

“The plays are great, the schemes are great, all that stuff,” Lane Kiffin once told me about Alabama's program. "But, look, the coaches keep coming and changing, coordinators, offense, defense, everything. ... At the end of the day, it’s great players. And it’s not because it’s Alabama. It’s him. It’s because he works harder at recruiting than anybody in the country.”

Saban’s program at Alabama was difficult and exhausting to cover as a young journalist, especially in those early days, when the Crimson Tide wasn’t very good yet. I watched the man lose a game in 2007 to Louisiana Monroe and finish that first season 7-6.

Even then, it still felt like everyone knew what was coming.

Saban was already royalty on campus. He could just off-hand create traditions for one of the most tradition-rich programs in America. I remember him casually commenting on his weekly radio show that he kind of liked the song “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC. The Crimson Tide has since entered games at Bryant-Denny Stadium to that tune.

Good thing he didn't say "Take It Easy." I know he's a fan of the Eagles' music.

Not so much, though, on taking it easy. Won't suit him now, I'm afraid.

But if anyone has earned the right, it's Saban.

After that first season, he went 199-23 in the most dominant era we’ll probably ever witness. He won six national titles at Alabama (and seven total). In his final 13 seasons, none of Saban’s teams won fewer than 11 games.

He stepped into the most college-football-obsessed state in the country – apologies to those who’d disagree with that statement, but you’re wrong – and passed a legendary coach so popular that school children cried when he died and houndstooth fashion thrives in his memory.

Saban exceeded Bear Bryant in Tuscaloosa.

He exceeded anyone who has ever done this, because no one has done it like him.

They say things changed have over the years for Alabama football. They didn’t change all that much. When I returned this past October for my first game there in years, I went afterward to the stadium’s old media workroom and asked, “Where’s the rest of it?” The university had carved out space to add to a large, lavish area for recruits.

I chuckled.

Never satisfied. Never content. Always looking for the next advantage.

That was Nick Saban.

Even the perfect football-coaching machine has to give it up eventually. Glad I got to experience it before “one day” became this day.

