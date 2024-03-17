Lucky Day: Jerome Bettis Jr. follows in father's footsteps, verbally commits to Notre Dame

It's a lucky day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Jerome Bettis' son, Jerome Bettis Jr., verbally committed to play college football at Notre Dame on Sunday. The younger Bettis posted a video tribute posted on X, formerly Twitter, reflecting on his father's impact and forging his own path. Bettis Jr. said he wore his father's No. 36 and played running back growing up until he switched to wide receiver in seventh grade and then took No. 32 in eighth grade.

"Some say it's legacy to follow my father's footsteps. Some say I should create my own destiny," he said over a montage of family videos and highlights with Future's "Temptation" in the background. "Growing up as a Bettis, I've heard all about the ways Notre Dame can change your life academically and athletically. ...

"I've always been inspired by my dad's career in college and the NFL, but it's time to start my own journey and I'm excited for the next chapter. ... So, is it legacy? Or am I changing my destiny? It's both and my story is only beginning. I'm blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Notre Dame."

Bettis Jr.'s sister, Jada, also attended Notre Dame where their father played under head coach Lou Holtz. She appears in the video in a letterman jacket.

"When I made my decision on a school, I knew it would impact my life for the better," the elder Bettis, an NFL Hall of Famer who spent a decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, said in the video. "Now, all I ask is that you make your decision based on what school would change your life, not for a season, but for a lifetime."

Bettis Jr., a three-star wide receiver per Rivals.com in the Class of 2025, made the announcement on St. Patrick's Day, which the Fighting Irish football program calls "Pot of Gold" day where up to 100 offers for the Class of 2026 are extended. The 6'2" Woodward Academy player received his offer from his father's alma mater on the day last year. Last season, he had 30 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

He expressed his confidence in current Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, who has been at the helm of the program since 2021 and led the team to back-to-back bowl wins.

“I’m sure everybody’s heard this a lot, but he’s such a great coach and he’s so personable,” he said, according to the recruiting website. “For him to be the leader of Notre Dame football, it makes it so much more enticing almost for me to want to go there and want to play under him. Just because of how great of a person he is. Then obviously he’s an outstanding coach.”

Bettis Jr. also had offers from Arkansas, Boston College, California, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri and others.

Bettis, nicknamed "The Bus," played football at Notre Dame for three seasons, starting his college career as a fullback. He rushed for 1,912 yards before the Los Angeles Rams selected him as the No. 10 overall pick in the 1993 NFL draft.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerome Bettis' son, Jerome Bettis Jr., verbally commits to Notre Dame