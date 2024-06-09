A lucky Chucky doll? Florida Panthers’ fans root with superstitious rituals as Stanley Cup Final begins

Florida Panthers’ fan Monty Pike was asked by his friend not to bring his new Chucky doll to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

He told him he thought it might bring bad luck.

But Pike couldn’t resist.

Instead, the Lighthouse Point point resident stood outside Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Saturday night proudly holding the 2-foot doll — with its vacant, blue-eyed stare and wild red hair — up in the air in full view of a live television crew.

“I think he’s going to be a good luck charm,” Pike said about the doll from the “Child’s Play” horror movie franchise who has come to symbolize his favorite player, Matthew Tkachuk, or “Chucky,” as the fans call him.

Related Articles

Like Michael Scott from “The Office,” some Florida Panthers’ fans may claim they’re not superstitious, but it seems they are, at least, “a little stitious.”

They’ll head back to the Amerant Bank Arena for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at 8 p.m. Monday night, ready to put their game-day traditions in play, all in the hopes it helps propel the Florida Panthers to yet another victory.

Hockey is a game steeped in superstitions and traditions — players grow playoff beards and refuse to touch trophies or step on the team’s logo in the locker room, just to name a few.

Florida Panthers’ coach Paul Maurice has mentioned away-game mishaps — like a fire alarm going off during the team’s afternoon nap time at their hotel before the Round 2 Game 6 win in Boston — may be good omens.

“If something gets messed up, it’s like a guaranteed win,” he said about the incident in a video posted by the Florida Panthers on Facebook.

Florida Panthers’ fans are no exception, keeping track of what ordinary things in their own lives they believe help the team win games.

Chris Camargo stood in line inside the arena waiting to have a Stanley Cup patch placed on his Anton Lundell jersey. A dozen plastic rats strung together with twine hung over his shoulder.

“The more rats, the better!” he said, referring to the fans’ tradition of throwing the replica rodents onto the ice after a win. (Read about why the fans throw rats here).

Camargo also said he has never washed his jersey since he got it four playoff games ago.

“It keeps the good juju,” he said, laughing. “They haven’t lost since I’ve worn it.”

Related Articles

How were Camargo’s fellow fans set on the wash or no-wash debate about game-day garments?

“Oh no, never wash!” said Olga Stafford who attends games with her husband, Dwayne.

But the superstitions don’t stop there for the couple from Doral.

“One time we forgot the cowbell (during Round 2 with Boston) and they lost,” Dwayne said, as Olga proudly pulled the navy blue noisemaker with the Florida Panthers’ shield logo out of her bag. No forgetting it this time.

With her other hand, she quickly unfolded a Panthers’ flag with perfectly creased folds.

“She irons it,” Dwayne said, as he fixed his red sombrero with a plastic rat glued to the top.

Scott Huntley, of Jupiter, only washes his red Aleksander Barkov jersey if the team loses.

“You have to lose that stink off the jersey,” he said. “All sports teams have superstitions that just don’t make any sense.”

But that doesn’t stop him from coming up with new ones all time, according to his father, Ken, and daughter, Izzy.

In fact, all three generations participate in a game of musical chairs to mix up the energy if the Panthers are losing.

“We play it by ear,” Scott said. “It worked in the last overtime game against the Rangers.”

Jaime Calderon, on the other hand, is compelled to wash his entire outfit — always the same black Panthers’ jersey, jeans, socks and, yes, even underwear — the morning of every home game.

“One time I switched it up because they lost and wore a blue jersey,” the Davie resident said. “But that didn’t work, so I went back to this.”

You can’t miss Rob Veglia at the playoff games. He’s the one wearing the comical bodybuilder costume complete with a red Panthers’ crop top and bandana.

Related Articles

He and his friend Scott Specter have a very strict game-day tradition: Leave Palm Beach County at 3:45 p.m., go to Flanigan’s, eat chicken wings and then drink three beers in the arena parking lot.

Calling himself Panther Muscle Fan, Veglia adds a new item to his outrageous outfit every playoff season. This year, he sewed the red-and-white giveaway rally towels into a cape.

Plus, he added one special touch: a metallic red fan chain customized with a photo in honor of his late son, Domenick.

“I want them to win it for him,” he said. “We used to go to all of the games together.”

Jacob Paz, of Fort Lauderdale, has been pouring drinks at one of the arena’s pop-up bars all season. There’s one superstition commonly brought up (literally) by his regular customers.

“They keep the same cup all game,” he said. “And they always win.”

So do all of these rituals really work?

Well, after the Panthers’ 3-0 win Saturday night, Pike walked back to his truck, wearing his camoflauge Tkachuk jersey with his goatee now dyed red, white and blue since the start of the game.

Related Articles

He victoriously carried his Chucky doll, which his girlfriend, Vera Stein, lovingly dressed in a red Panthers’ dog jersey.

“He’s definitely a lucky charm now!” Pike said. “I’m bringing him back every game.”