After 'Lucky' 2018, Darren Robertson Going for Record Third Straight Title at Colorado National Speedway

Staff Report
·4 min read

A bad start to the season didn‘t stop Darren Robertson from winning his second straight championship at Colorado National Speedway last year.

Now, the veteran super late model driver is looking to do what no one has done at the Dacono, Colorado track since it was paved in 1989 — win three straight track titles.

Robertson describes his team‘s track title last year at Colorado National — a 0.375-mile asphalt oval near Denver — as “lucky.” The first two races of 2018 did not get the team off to a championship start.

RELATED LINK: Colorado National Speedway

“After 2017 we built a new car. We sold our old car that we won a championship with, so we started last year off with a brand new car and we didn‘t have it ready for the first race of the season,” Robertson said. “So we borrowed a car from a good friend of ours and a customer of ours. And we were running third and blew a radiator hose and ended up finishing 19th in the first race with that car. The second race of the season we missed completely and we didn‘t even think we had a shot at the championship. And once we got our car out there and going we were fortunate enough to run good every week.”

Darren Robertson
Darren Robertson

Coming from behind is nothing new for a lifelong racer like Robertson. He grew up watching his dad, Jerry Robertson, race on dirt before moving over the Colorado National when the track switched to asphalt. Darren Robertson said it was only natural that he would also race himself. He never even considered anything else growing up.

“Growing up I always wanted to race so I kind of just knew when the time was right I would start racing,” he said.

It was 2004 when he started racing a modified at Colorado National, winning one main event and finished second overall in the points on the way to a rookie of the year title.

A year later, Robertson‘s dad started Furniture Row Racing with Barney Visser. That same year, Robertson started driving his dad‘s super late model, winning a second rookie of the year title.

Robertson worked for Furniture Row for about three years before moving to North Carolina to work for Kevin Harvick‘s KHI team. He moved back to Colorado after the team shut down, continuing to work in racing with his dad for a business they now run that works on and builds race cars and shocks and maintains short track cars.

Being in the business of race cars has made Robertson more successful with his own.

“It helps when you‘re working on them everyday and we‘re in the loop of technology being in the business,” Robertson said. “That helps for sure rather than somebody that had a normal daily job and then they do the racing after work on the side. So for sure that helps with being on top of the technical side of it. And also fabricating-wise and building stuff, that gives you a lot of experience. You‘re able to get better and better at it everyday.”

RELATED LINKS: Robertson Racing | Facebook

Robertson returns to his home track looking to make history this season, but he admits it won‘t be easy, with a lot of cars there he expects to run consistently well and really challenge him.

DarrenRobertson Hero
DarrenRobertson Hero

After traveling across the country to race though, for him there are not many places that stack up to Colorado National.

“There‘s a lot of good cars, there a lot of talent out at Colorado National and I think it‘s because there‘s not a lot of NASCAR local tracks around here so all the talent goes to one track in the better part of the region here,” he said. “The first thing I noticed going to those other racetracks was the fan count wasn‘t nearly what we have out here at Colorado National. They do a really good job of packing the stands out here and getting a good fan base. So I feel really fortunate to be part of a track that can get the fans out there like that. It makes the racers have something more to race for when they see the grand stands are packed full.”

Colorado National Speedway will open the season this Saturday with the Sunoco Race Fuels High Octane Icebreaker featuring super late models, modifieds and superstocks beginning at 5:30 p.m.

CNS Schedule | Facebook | Twitter

SOME OTHER OPENINGS THIS WEEK

I-80 Speedway, a 0.4-mile semi-banked dirt track in Greenwood, Nebraska, will hold practice night on Thursday for any and all classes. The track will open its season with back-to-back nights of the Spring Meltdown, with sprints, super late models and compacts on Friday, and NE360s, super late models and hobby stocks on Saturday.

I-80 Speedway will begin its NASCAR weekly series on April 26.

RELATED LINKS: I-80 Speedway | Full Schedule | NASCAR Weekly Schedule

Thunderbird Speedway, a half mile dirt oval in Muskogee, Oklahoma, will hold its first NASCAR Whelen All-American Series points race on Friday with A and B modifieds, super stocks, factory stocks and nex gens.

RELATED LINKS: Thunderbird Speedway | Schedule

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Pasteryak Looking To Keep Momentum Rolling at Icebreaker

    Investing in a return to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour was something Chris Pasteryak felt he was ready for. After years of running in New England‘s tour-type modified ranks, Pasteryak decided to return to Whelen Modified Tour action for the first time in eight years last season, running 14 of the 16 races driving for […]

  • NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement

    ATLANTA (AP) Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.

  • Golf: Defending champion Conners flies under radar at hotel check-in

    Corey Conners may be the defending champion at this week's Valero Texas Open in San Antonio but that did not make him any more recognisable when he checked into his hotel - even if his image was on every room key. "Of course she had no idea who I was, but I made a funny comment about it being embarrassing for the guy who's got to look at himself on the room key every day for the whole week," said Conners. The win by Conners in 2019, which remains his only triumph on the PGA Tour, secured the last invite to that year's Masters, where he would go on to finish in a share of 46th place.

  • F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo makes podium-finish bet involving Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 car

    F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]

  • Luke Rockhold hits out at UFC’s ‘mafioso-type’ negotiation tactics, urges fighters to ‘know your worth’

    Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has spoken out about the UFC's negotiating tactics, likening their approach to the mafia.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • NCAA v. Alston: Supreme Court not impressed with old arguments, but how will it rule?

    Rather than evolve, the NCAA has clung to the status quo. Now it is arguing its case to the Supreme Court — and the court doesn't sound like it's buying the NCAA's same old arguments.

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • Nate Diaz announces return to UFC, will face Leon Edwards at UFC 262

    Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga vs. UCLA has biggest Final Four point spread in at least 25 years

    While Gonzaga could become the first team to roll through a season undefeated since 1976, it is also making history from a betting perspective.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • 17-game season: Ranking the 16 new games added to the 2021 NFL schedule from least to most watchable

    Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers in a rematch of the original Super Bowl? Yeah, No. 1 was an easy pick.

  • UFC 262 adds Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards for five-round co-main event in Houston

    UFC 262 has added a massive fight – and a historic one.

  • Can't predict baseball? Watch us. Here are our 2021 MLB takes and World Series picks

    Get ready for opening day with our predictions for the 2021 MLB season.

  • Seth Curry with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets

    Seth Curry (Philadelphia 76ers) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 03/30/2021

  • Jones, Smith, Harris reconnect at Alabama's pro day No. 2

    DeVonta Smith was there for quarterback Mac Jones once again, this time it was at Alabama's latest pro day. The Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver seemed to have little left to prove for NFL teams on the field, but showed up Tuesday to help Jones out. Jones threw a series of different routes, including some deep balls, to players like favored targets Smith and tailback Najee Harris in his second outing before NFL personnel that included several head coaches and general managers.

  • Setting The Scene: July 2017 Whelen Modified Tour from NHMS

    Where do you want to be on the last lap? Protecting the lead or setting up for a last-ditch pass for the win? That‘s always the big question at races with restrictor plates, like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, where the ability to suck up to the car in front of you and slingshot […]

  • Francis Ngannou ends Stipe Miocic's title reign with scary second-round KO

    The final, emphatic punch from the top opened a new era in the UFC’s heavyweight division, providing it with the charismatic KO artist that has always proven so popular.