Luckily for Cowboys, cornerback, OT seen as strengths of 2021 draft

K.D. Drummond
·2 min read
Whether or not a fan agrees that the Dallas Cowboys need to replace Tyron Smith immediately, most would admit that it if there’s a future stud available at some point in the draft that makes sense, the position should be considered. All, to a tee, agree that the Cowboys are in need of cornerback help this offseason. After losing Byron Jones in 2019, the team has both Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis as free agents. Outside the upside promise of Trevon Diggs, the position is not seen as having much game-changing talent.

A look at the Cowboys current roster drives home these points. Luckily for the Cowboys, it appears that cornerback and offensive tackle are two of the deeper positions in the 2021 draft. ESPN’s lead draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. was recently asked what were the strength of the draft and his reply was wide receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle.

The position groups of strength are at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback. There could be three receivers in the top 10 picks, and it’s deep throughout. There will be Day 2 picks who make an impact as rookies. As far as offensive line, this is one of the best classes for tackles in the last decade. There could be four or five picked in Round 1. It’s a talented and loaded crop of corners, too — I expect a bunch of starters to go in the second round.

The biggest weakness is the lack of pure, 4-3 hand-in-the-dirt defensive ends. There’s no Myles Garrett or Joey Bosa at the top of the class, and even guys like Gregory Rousseau (quick-twitch ability) and Kwity Paye (production) have major flaws. Of course, teams always covet edge rushers, so we’re likely going to see a few prospects get overdrafted.

Dallas obviously has a myriad of needs, but if they are using the draft as a tool to find replacements for positions that could be of need in the near future, offensive tackle and wide receiver fit the bill.

The club is likely going to have to replace Michael Gallup after 2021, so as the market continues to be flooded with collegiate talent at that position, Dallas should jump at the right opportunity.

They also are in need of defensive tackles and safeties, which aren’t as deep as other positions in the draft.

News: Cowboys are free agency cheapskates, list of CBs to target anyway

