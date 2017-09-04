Luck able to practice but ruled out for Colts' opener

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2017, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks to reporters at the NFL team's practice facility in Indianapolis. Luck will not play in Sunday's Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. General manager Chris Ballard made the official announcement Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Luck has not taken a snap or thrown a pass to a teammate since having January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Andrew Luck will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

General manager Chris Ballard made the official announcement Monday.

Luck has not taken a snap or thrown a pass to a teammate since having January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

Indy's franchise quarterback missed all of the team's offseason workouts, all of training camp and the preseason before he was activated from the physically unable to perform list Saturday. And it's no guarantee he'll be on the field later Monday when the Colts typically hold a light workout.

Scott Tolzien is likely to make his fourth NFL start, even after the Colts traded for Jacoby Brissett on Saturday.

