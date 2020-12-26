Lucinda Brand wins women's Telenet Superprestige - Zolder

Lucinda Brand

Lucinda Brand (Telenet-Baloise) came out on top in a thrilling sprint to win the women's Telenet Superprestige round in Zolder. The Telenet rider was the strongest rider in the race and was almost faultless as she constantly attacked her rivals. However a strong defence from world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) and several other riders ensured that Brand was never able to establish a healthy margin, even after several major attacks on the fifth and final lap.

In the sprint for the line, however, Brand had too much power, and she won ahead of Alvarado and Annemarie Worst (777). Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). finished in fourth.