Luciano Spalletti on Spain defeat – “They were too strong and we deserved to lose.”

Luciano Spalletti on Spain defeat – “They were too strong and we deserved to lose.”

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti saw his Italy side humbled by a dominant Spain at Euro 2024 this evening. Goalkeeper and captain Gigi Donnarumma’s astonishing performance ensured that Luis de la Fuente’s side did not embarrass their opponents on a tough night in Gelsenkirchen.

After the game, Spalletti spoke to the media and admitted the Azzurri had been well beaten.

La Gazzetta dello Sport quotes the 65-year-old, who explained that;

“The difference was the freshness, they were much fresher than us. We slow to make decisions. The key to the problem is always the same: we were below what is needed to play at this level.”

He continued by stating that;

“They created problems due to their speed and choices, and it showed. In the second half we managed to be more intense and created situations that could have led to a draw, but they were much stronger than us and deservedly won.”

The Azzurri go into their final group game against Croatia, knowing they will need at least a point to ensure qualification to the knockout phase.

Spalletti is all to aware that his players now need to dust themselves down after a difficult evening in Gelsenkirchen where they were outclassed for much of the game.

Should the Azzurri manage to claim the runner-up spot in their section, they will play the second placed team from Group A in the Round of the last 16.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN