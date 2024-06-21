Luciano Spalletti had harsh words for Jorginho during Italy’s loss to Spain

Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri played their second game of EURO 2024 and it was a huge one, as they took on Spain. But their performance was disappointing and they lost 1-0, leaving their qualification hopes down to what happens on the last day.

It was only a Riccardo Calafiori own goal that helped Spain win but Italy’s performance was poor and they couldn’t create much and at 80th minute, they had no shots on target and only two attempts on goal. Even Expected Goals wise, Italy were dominated by La Roja.

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal were on fire, as Italy couldn’t come close to controlling the game at all. Jorginho struggled and Spalletti had some harsh words for him during the game.

Sky Italia’s Spalletti cam has the Italy manager criticising the midfielder in the first half (via TMW) and he said: “Jorginho must come and make it happen. Otherwise there’s no point in him playing.”

Because of the defeat, Italy have to make sure they do not lose against Croatia in their next game. If they lose and Albania pull of an upset win over Spain, the Azzurri would get knocked out of the competition.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN