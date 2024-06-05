Luciano Spalletti applauds El Shaarawy: “He’s gotten better since the last time I coached him.”

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti spoke highly of Roma attacker El Shaarawy from Coverciano’s training camp.

Earlier today, Spalletti’s national team played a friendly match in the training camp in Tuscany against the U20 team.

El Shaarawy – who was included in Italy’s provisional squad for the EUROs – was involved in the afternoon match.

The match saw El Shaarawy score a goal and miss a penalty.

However, overall, Spalletti declared himself satisfied of El Shaarawy’s display and applauded his growth in the post-match presser following Italy’s 3-1 win over the U20 squad.

“I know El Shaarawy very well,” said the ex-Roma boss.

“He’s grown a lot since the last time I coached him, he’s gotten better,” he added.

Spalletti worked with El Shaarawy at the start of the attacker’s time at Roma, from January 2016 until Spalletti’s exit a year and a half later.