Luciano Spalletti ahead Italy’s game against Croatia: “Something will certainly change”

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti has revealed that something will definitely change for the Azzurri against Croatia in their key EURO 2024 clash tomorrow.

Italy lost 1-0 to Spain in their previous game and that has put pressure on them to get a result from their next game and a win for Albania against Spain could knock the Azzurri out of the tournament. Croatia themselves need a win to stay in the competition.

Spalletti did make some errors in the game and those are somethings that he would have to iron out against Croatia. Speaking to Sky Italia, the manager stated that some changes will be made and he took responsibility of the fact that he made errors in the previous game.

“It’s clear that after a match like this against Spain the idea of ​​changing something is there, maybe I was wrong not to change sooner . Now that something has been noticed, a little effort and rust, something will certainly change.

Spalletti will manage against Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic tomorrow and he has coached both the players during his time as Inter manager. He was asked about the duo and he said:

“Everything can affect Croatia, they have everything, a lot of experience and even a few years. We’ll see if we’re more ready to show off our freshness . We have to take them on liveliness and intensity, they are two great people and footballers.”

