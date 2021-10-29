Lucas Raymond's first Red Wings card drops on Upper Deck's ePack site on Friday

Associated Press

Tucker Davidson was in the lobby of a Courtyard Marriott near the Gwinnett Stripers' ballpark in Georgia, eating a salad from The Cheesecake Factory and watching the Atlanta Braves play their World Series opener, talking with Triple-A strength coach Paul Howey and Paul Davis, the roving pitching coordinator. “We were just kind of sitting there, and Charlie went down, and we kind of looked around, like: This is why we’re here,” Davidson said.