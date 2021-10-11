Lucas Raymond makes Red Wings opening night roster
2020 first-round pick Lucas Raymond is among the players named to the Red Wings' opening night roster on Monday.
Lucas Raymond made the 23-man roster and Joe Veleno did not, when the Detroit Red Wings submitted their list ahead of the NHL’s deadline
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill on making roster decisions, Oct. 11, 2021.
The Detroit Red Wings cut Bobby Ryan after taking a long look at him in exhibition, seemingly paving the way for Lucas Raymond to make the team.
