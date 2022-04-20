Lucas Raymond with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 04/19/2022
Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 04/19/2022
Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein will visit Florida for the first time on Wednesday.
The Detroit Red Wings face the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 19, 2022 in Tampa. The game will be shown on
Jakub Vrana (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 04/19/2022
Pavel Buchnevich (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 04/19/2022
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has issues with "Winning Time," too.
The son of two-time major champ John Daly played in one tournament last fall for the Razorbacks.
Devin Booker left in the second half with tightness in his right hamstring, and did not return.
Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play and Oakland beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night before the Athletics’ smallest home crowd in 42 years. A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without coronavirus restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew a crowd of 3,748 — the smallest with fans at the Coliseum since 3,180 attended a 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 25, 1980. Elvis Andrus and Christian Bethancourt both had two hits and scored to help Oakland to its seventh win in 10 games after an 0-2 start.
Geno Smith hasn’t signed with the Seahawks just yet. Although the Seahawks announced that they had signed Smith today, the NFL’s transaction wire said that the contract was disapproved by the league office. It is not immediately clear what the issue was with the contract, but no contract is official until the league office approves [more]
It was not Nikola Jokic's night.
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback
Adam Schefter's thoughts and the social media activity of Deebo Samuel's brother make it hard to be optimistic about Samuel's long-term future with the #49ers.
Former Lakers forward Lamar Odom has a very specific coach in mind for his former team.
“My competitive fire burns the way it burns."
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Nikola Jokic's ejection in Game 2 between the Nuggets and Warriors.
Phoenix lost more than just Game 2 of its first round series as Devin Booker sat out the entire fourth quarter of the loss with hamstring tightness.
Natalie Cramer, 15, was last seen when she went to the restroom at a Dallas Mavericks game on April 8; surveillance footage showed her leaving with an unknown man. She was found safe on Monday.
In a potential series-shifting moment, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury, and the New Orleans Pelicans pounced with a huge finish to take a 125-114 Game 2 win and even their series at 1-1 on Tuesday night. Booker had a ...
Could the Cardinals really trade Kyler Murray before the 2022 NFL draft? One NFL analyst thinks it's a very real possibility.
Not even inflation can diminish the dominance of Tiger Woods. The latest reminder came at Hilton Head when Jordan Spieth overcame an 18-inch miss on Saturday and a three-shot deficit on Sunday to beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his 13th career PGA Tour victory. Along with a tartan jacket (he looks better in green) and a spot in the winners-only field at Kapalua next January (a big perk to him), Spieth earned $1,440,000.