Lucas Raymond with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Associated Press

Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play and Oakland beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night before the Athletics’ smallest home crowd in 42 years. A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without coronavirus restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew a crowd of 3,748 — the smallest with fans at the Coliseum since 3,180 attended a 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 25, 1980. Elvis Andrus and Christian Bethancourt both had two hits and scored to help Oakland to its seventh win in 10 games after an 0-2 start.