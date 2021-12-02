Lucas Raymond with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

Associated Press

The Republican-hired attorney investigating the 2020 election told Wisconsin lawmakers during a testy hearing Wednesday he has filed a lawsuit to force officials in Green Bay and Madison to provide testimony. Meanwhile, the state's embattled elections commission approved a series of recommendations made in a recent nonpartisan audit, while also pushing back against the report by saying it was rife with mistakes and led people to wrongly conclude elections are poorly managed. “Those are either complete gross incompetence or an attempt to intentionally sabotage the work of the commission,” Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said of the audit.