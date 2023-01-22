Lucas Raymond with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 01/21/2023
Speculation about 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada possibly going to Arizona State is coming closer to reality.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about QB Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury and CB L'Jarius Sneed's nose injury following the divisional-round win against the #Jaguars.
NFL Hall of Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe exchanged words with members of the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father while courtside at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
Steve Stricker picked up where he left off in 2022, emerging victorious at the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opener.
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Former Oakland Athletics star and three-time World Series champion Sal Bando died of cancer at the age of 78 on Friday.
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
Hear what Rob Gronkowski thinks about Tom Brady's upcoming decision on his football future
Steve Kerr is doing his best to teach Jordan Poole that every single moment in a game matters.
Novak Djokovic's hamstring just about held up as the hot favourite battled into the Australian Open last 16 on Saturday, but Andy Murray's heroic run is over."About the favourite, that I am on that favourite list...
Charlotte is reportedly open to trading Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr..
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
In the UFC 283 preliminary card opener, Peru's Daniel Marcos made quite the first impression when he schooled Saimon Oliveira.
World number four Jon Rahm, chasing his second US PGA Tour title in as many weeks, shares the lead with rookie Davis Thompson heading into the final round of the American Express Tournament.Thompson, a former amateur standout at the University of Georgia and a winner on the Korn Ferry developmental tour, carded a five-under par 67 to keep himself squarely in the hunt for a first PGA Tour title.
The Eagles defeated the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round and here's the national reaction to the win and Nick Sirianni rocking a Dream Chasers chain afterward
A 49ers Super Bowl win could force the sports betting service to make big payments after doubting the No. 2 seed midway through the season.
It took Gilbert Burns nine months to find a fight, and less than five minutes to end it at UFC 283.