Roman Josi Has Goal, three assists in Victory

The Chicago Blackhawks had played 535 consecutive games in front of a capacity crowd (when able to due to COVID) until Sunday night when the Blackhawks announced it was not a sellout crowd.

Chicago is in big trouble as they are 0-5-1. They could fire their coach Jeremy Colliton as early as this week as Chicago has looked especially bad of late. The trade for Marc-Andre Fleury from Arizona has yet to work out and it seems that no matter what Colliton tries to do, it has failed this season.

BOSTON 4 SAN JOSE 3

The Boston Bruins got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period and held on to defeated the previously undefeated San Jose Sharks 4-3.

Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort and David Pastrnak all scored in the first period and each also picked up an assist in the game.

Rookie Jasper Weatherby scored his second of the season to make it 3-1 after one period.

Jake DeBrusk scored the eventual winner 5:41 into the second period and that was enough for San Jose coach Bob Boughner who pulled starter Adin Hill after he gave up all four goals on only 14 shots. James Reimer played the last 34 minutes and stopped all 20 shots he faced.

The Sharks made it close in the third period as Tomas Hertl with his second and Timo Meier with his third, scored for San Jose who fell just short of tying it up.

Linus Ullmark played in his second straight game and picked up his second straight win as he has a GAA of 2.00 and a .935 save percentage after giving up three goals on 26 shots.

Patrice Bergeron had two assists.

Trent Frederic and Jacob Middleton fought early in the third and both received five-minute majors.

Jonah Gadjovich picked up his first career NHL point when he assisted on Weatherby’s first period goal.

NASHVILLE 5 MINNESOTA 2

Roman Josi scored once and added three assists to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 win over Minnesota Sunday.

Connor Ingram picked up the start and it was the first of his NHL career. The 24-year-old stopped 33-of-35 shots for the win.

Ryan Johansen had a pair of goals in the first period for the winners while Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored.

Nick Bjugstad and Nico Sturm each scored their first of the season for Minnesota who dropped their first game of the season while Nashville is now 2-4-0.

Kaapo Kahkonen was in net for the first time this season for Minnesota and gave up all five goals on only 29 shots. He is 0-1-0 with a 5.36 GAA and a .828 save percentage. Look for Cam Talbot to return to the cage on Tuesday when the Wild are in Vancouver to take on the Canucks.

Matt Duchene had three assists for Nashville.

Kevin Fiala had six shots on goal while Nick Cousins had five.

The Predators lost Eeli Tolvanen in the first period with an upper-body injury and he was unable to return. There was no update after the game and with the Predators off on Monday, there will likely be an update Tuesday.

DETROIT 6 CHICAGO 3

Rookie Lucas Raymond had the hat trick and added an assist to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 6-3 victory over the hometown Chicago Blackhawks.

The fourth overall selection in the 2020 Draft, this is Raymond’s first season in North America after he crossed the pond from Sweden. Raymond has four goals and seven points in six games as he is off to a hot start playing on the top line.

Tyler Bertuzzi had to sit out Saturday’s game in Montreal as he is currently the only non-vaccinated player in the NHL and is not allowed into Canada without being double vaxxed. He had a goal and two assists after meeting the rest of the team in Chicago.

Linemate Dylan Larkin chipped in with three assists Sunday as the line combined for 10 points and a plus-nine rating.

Carter Rowney with his first of the season and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit who improved to 3-2-1 this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic picked up his first win in a Detroit uniform as he stopped 32-of-35 shots to go to 1-1-1 this season with a 3.40 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Nedeljkovic was terrific for Carolina last season with a 15-5-3 mark to go with a 1.90 GAA and a .932 save percentage. The Red Wings stole him from Carolina in the off-season as the Hurricanes were worried what he could get in arbitration and hopefully this is the start of a great and long career with Detroit.

The Blackhawks were without Patrick Kane who is in COVID-19 protocol after testing positive.

Tyler Johnson with his first as a Blackhawk, Dominik Kubalik and Henrik Borgstrom with his first of the season, replied for Chicago.

Marc-Andre Fleury picked up the start and gave up all six goals on 37 shots as Chicago remained winless. The only other NHL team without a victory are their Central Division bottom-dwellers, the Arizona Coyotes who are 0-4-1. Fleury is 0-4-0 and has a horrible 5.74 GAA and a just as bad save percentage of .839. It certainly was not what the Blackhawks were anticipating when they dealt for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy winner in the off-season.

Jonathan Toews picked up his first two points of the season as he had a pair of assists. Toews thought that he had his first goal of the season in the third but upon review, it was determined in Toronto that there was goaltender inference and the goal was disallowed.

Marc Staal was a plus-four for Detroit.

Ryan Carpenter had seven hits.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS 2 VEGAS 0

Ilya Sorokin picked up his second straight shutout as he turned aside all 42 shots as the New York Islanders went into Vegas and beat the Golden Knights 2-0.

Sorokin shut out the Arizona Coyotes Friday, making 26 saves, and has played in all six of the Islanders contests with Semyon Varlamov on the shelf. The Islanders are in the midst of a 13-game road trip as they await the opening of their new arena which will occur on November 20th. Sorokin is 3-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

Josh Bailey opened the scoring in the first period with his first of the season and then set up Mathew Barzal in the third to make it 2-0.

The Golden Knights were once again without Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty who are out indefinitely as both have lower-body injuries.

Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots in taking the loss as the Golden Knights remain in the Pacific Division basement with a 1-4-0 record.

Cal Clutterbuck had nine hits while Ryan Pulock had six.

Reilly Smith had six shots on net.

NIGHTLY LEADERS

Goals

Lucas Raymond – 3

Ryan Johansen - 2

Assists

Roman Josi – 3

Dylan Larkin – 3

Matt Duchene - 3

Tyler Bertuzzi – 2

Mitchell Stephens - 2

Jonathan Toews – 2

Patrice Bergeron - 2

Shots on Goal

Reilly Smith – 6

Kevin Fiala – 6

William Karlsson – 5

Alex Pietrangelo - 5

Nick Cousins – 5

Patrice Bergeron – 5

Dominik Kubalik – 5

Alex DeBrincat - 5

Hits

Cal Clutterbuck - 9

Ryan Carpenter – 7

Ryan Pulock - 6

Alex DeBrincat - 5

Tyler Johnson – 5

Mario Ferraro – 4

Penalty Minutes

Trent Frederic - 5

Jacob Middleton – 5