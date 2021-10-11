Lucas Raymond on Detroit Red Wings' 23-man roster: Here's who else made the cut

Lucas Raymond made the 23-man roster and Joe Veleno did not, when the Detroit Red Wings submitted their list ahead of the NHL’s deadline.

All signs point to Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, being in the lineup when the Wings open the 2021-22 season Thursday against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Veleno, the No. 30 pick in 2018, was unable to crack the lineup.

“It’s a point in time in the season,” coach Jeff Blashill said after Monday’s practice. “You don’t make a team and then move on. It’s a fluctuating roster all along.”

Teams had to be 23-man compliant by 5 p.m. Monday, the day before the start of the season. The Wings released veteran Bobby Ryan from his tryout earlier in the day, leaving them with 14 forwards at practice.

That was the only position at which there were any questions about how the Wings would get to 23. Eight defensemen made the cut: Moritz Seider, Filip Hronek, Nick Leddy, Danny DeKeyser, Marc Staal, Troy Stecher, Gustav Lindstrom and Jordan Oesterle. The goaltenders were easy, too: Thomas Greiss and Alex Nedeljkovic.

Raymond, a 2020 first-round pick, led the Wings in preseason scoring with 6 points in 6 games. Based on Monday’s practice lines, he’ll start the season next to Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.

The other 10 forwards on the roster are: Filip Zadina, Robby Fabbri, Mitchell Stephens, Pius Suter, Michael Rasmussen, Carter Rowney, Givani Smith, Adam Erne, Sam Gagner and Vladislav Namestnikov.

Erne, Rasmussen and Smith have all been banged up, and their availability for Thursday will become clearer over the coming days. Under any circumstance, Veleno had a good camp, and if he doesn't start the season in Detroit, he'll be a go-to guy in Grand Rapids, and be high on the list to call up when needed.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lucas Raymond makes Detroit Red Wings roster for 2021-22