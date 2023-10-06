Lucas Patrick, Roschon Johnson ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game

Starting center Lucas Patrick and running back Roschon Johnson were both ruled out for the rest of Thursday's Bears-Commanders game.

Both suffered concussions in the first half.

RB Roschon Johnson has been ruled out for the game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 6, 2023

OL Lucas Patrick has been ruled out for the game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 6, 2023

Khalil Herbert will take the reigns in the backfield for Johnson. As of this writing, Herbert has 76 rushing yards on nine carries.

Cody Whitehair took over duties at center for Patrick. In Whitehair's place, recently activated Teven Jenkins slid into his native post.

