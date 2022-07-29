The Bears signed Lucas Patrick as a free agent this offseason to take over as their center, but his transition into that role hit a bump this week.

Patrick had to leave Thursday’s practice early after suffering an injury to his right hand. According to multiple reports, Patrick suffered a broken thumb and will need to have surgery to repair the injury.

Those reports also indicate that the current belief is that Patrick will be able to return in time to play in the season opener.

Patrick started 28 games for the Packers over the last two seasons and he made 73 overall appearances during his five years in Green Bay. He signed a two-year deal with the Bears in March.

Lucas Patrick to miss time with hand injury, hopes to be back for Week 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk