Lucas Oil Stadium to be vaccination site for COVID-19

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer are teaming up to bring vaccinations for COVID-19 to Lucas Oil Stadium toward the end of April.

Vaccination registration must be done by 4:00 p.m. ET on April 19 while the clinics will be held at the stadium on April 23 and 24. To complete the vaccination on the second dose, clinics will also be held on May 21 and 22.

Meijer will be providing the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 with pre-registrations already beginning.

The NFL is planning on holding offseason workouts, including OTAs and minicamps. It is likely the vaccine will play a role in that if the majority of the league receives them, which would give them more comfortability in moving forward with offseason programs.

COVID-19 made for an odd and unique season for the NFL but they were able to get through it without too much of a hassle, save for a few weeks of rescheduling to avoid outbreaks.

